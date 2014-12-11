Earl Harvin is a drummer, percussionist and multi-instrumentalist from the New York area who has lived in Dallas, Texas and Los Angeles and is now residing in Berlin, Germany.

Harvin studied at the University of North Texas College of Music where he was a member of the One O'Clock Lab Band for one year, beginning 1989. Throughout most of the 1990s, he led the jazz band Earl Harvin Trio (including Fred Hamilton and Dave Palmer) and led the rock band rubberbullet. Earl Harvin Trio won the Dallas Observer category of "Jazz" in 2003. Harvin also performed or recorded with various Texas-based artists including James Clay, Chao, Ten Hands and Billy Goat. He has since performed, or recorded with MC 900 Foot Jesus, Seal, Joe Henry, The The, The Psychedelic Furs, Trevor Horn, Pet Shop Boys, Art of Noise, The Frames, Richard Thompson, Jeff Beck, Damien Rice, Glen Hansard and many others. Harvin's contribution to Seal's Human Being includes drums, bass and guitar as well as co-writing on "Latest Craze". Harvin has toured extensively with the French duo Air. Recently he has performed and recorded with Berlin- and London-based Warren Suicide. As of 2010 he has recorded and toured as a member of the English band Tindersticks. Ari Hoenig has cited him as a major influence.