Inva Mula (born June 27, 1963) is an Albanian opera lyric soprano. She began her soprano career at a very early age. Her father (Avni Mula) and mother (Nina Mula) were also opera singers. She is also known for providing the voice of the diva Plavalaguna in the film The Fifth Element.
