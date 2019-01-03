Johnny BristolBorn 3 February 1939. Died 21 March 2004
Johnny Bristol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p054dg5t.jpg
1939-02-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/487672a5-469e-432d-aff7-f8f647e2dfdd
Johnny Bristol Biography (Wikipedia)
John William Bristol (February 3, 1939 – March 21, 2004) was an American musician, most famous as a songwriter and record producer for the Motown label in the late 1960s and early 1970s. He was a native of Morganton, North Carolina, about which he wrote an eponymous song. His composition "Love Me for a Reason" saw global success when covered by The Osmonds including a number 1 in the UK charts in 1974. His most famous solo recording was "Hang On in There Baby" recorded in 1974, which reached the Top Ten in the United States and number 3 in the United Kingdom. Both singles were in the UK top 5 simultaneously.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Bristol Tracks
Sort by
Hang On In There Baby
Johnny Bristol
Hang On In There Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054dg5t.jpglink
Hang On In There Baby
Last played on
Memories Don't Leave Like People Do
Johnny Bristol
Memories Don't Leave Like People Do
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p054dg5t.jpglink
Playlists featuring Johnny Bristol
Johnny Bristol Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist