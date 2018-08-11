Lionel NewmanBorn 4 January 1916. Died 3 February 1989
Lionel Newman
Lionel Newman Biography (Wikipedia)
Lionel Newman (January 4, 1916 – February 3, 1989) was an American conductor, pianist, and film and television composer. He was the brother of Alfred Newman and Emil Newman, uncle of composers Randy Newman, David Newman, Thomas Newman, Maria Newman, and grandfather of Joey Newman.
Lionel Newman Tracks
Boy on a Dolphin (1957) - Main Title; Mondraki Bay; Nocturne of the Sea
Hugo Friedhofer
Hugo Friedhofer
Boy on a Dolphin (1957) - Main Title; Mondraki Bay; Nocturne of the Sea
Boy on a Dolphin (1957) - Main Title; Mondraki Bay; Nocturne of the Sea
The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951): "Prelude - Outer Space - Radar"
Bernard Herrmann
Bernard Herrmann
The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951): "Prelude - Outer Space - Radar"
The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951): "Prelude - Outer Space - Radar"
Alien (1979): The Eggs / End Title
Jerry Goldsmith
Jerry Goldsmith
Alien (1979): The Eggs / End Title
Alien (1979): The Eggs / End Title
An Affair to Remember (1957) - Our Love Affair (End Titles)
Hugo Friedhofer
Hugo Friedhofer
An Affair to Remember (1957) - Our Love Affair (End Titles)
An Affair to Remember (1957) - Our Love Affair (End Titles)
An Affair to Remember (1957) - Ballet
Hugo Friedhofer
Hugo Friedhofer
An Affair to Remember (1957) - Ballet
An Affair to Remember (1957) - Ballet
An Affair to Remember (1957) - Proposal
Hugo Friedhofer
Hugo Friedhofer
An Affair to Remember (1957) - Proposal
An Affair to Remember (1957) - Proposal
ALIEN (1979): Acid Test
Jerry Goldsmith
ALIEN (1979): Acid Test
ALIEN (1979): Acid Test
Orchestra
THE OMEN (1976): Ave Satani/Safari Park/The Killer Storm
Jerry Goldsmith
Jerry Goldsmith
THE OMEN (1976): Ave Satani/Safari Park/The Killer Storm
THE OMEN (1976): Ave Satani/Safari Park/The Killer Storm
Alien: Main Title - original version (feat. Lionel Newman & National Philharmonic Orchestra)
Jerry Goldsmith
Jerry Goldsmith
Alien: Main Title - original version (feat. Lionel Newman & National Philharmonic Orchestra)
Alien: Main Title - original version (feat. Lionel Newman & National Philharmonic Orchestra)
Alien: Main Title - 2nd version (feat. Lionel Newman & National Philharmonic Orchestra)
Jerry Goldsmith
Jerry Goldsmith
Alien: Main Title - 2nd version (feat. Lionel Newman & National Philharmonic Orchestra)
Alien: Main Title - 2nd version (feat. Lionel Newman & National Philharmonic Orchestra)
Ave Satani (from: The Omen)
Jerry Goldsmith
Ave Satani (from: The Omen)
Ave Satani (from: The Omen)
