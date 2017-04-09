Black WidowEnglish prog band. Formed 1969. Disbanded 1973
Black Widow
1969
Black Widow were a rock band that formed in Leicester, England in September 1969. The band were mostly known for their early use of satanic and occult imagery in their music and stage act. They were often compared with the better-known heavy metal band Black Sabbath, though these bands were only superficially similar.[not verified in body]
Come To The Sabbat
In Ancient Days
Tears And Wine
