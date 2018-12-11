Pauline HallBorn 2 August 1890. Died 24 January 1969
Pauline Hall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1890-08-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/48735ed5-dfa1-436a-b034-6f4a3d448f8a
Pauline Hall Biography (Wikipedia)
Pauline Margrete Hall (2 August 1890 – 24 January 1969) was a Norwegian composer and music critic. She was the founding chairwoman of Ny Musikk (1938-1961) and served as president of the International Society for Contemporary Music (1952–53).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pauline Hall Tracks
Sort by
Julius Caesar Suite
Pauline Hall
Julius Caesar Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031hc0z.jpglink
Julius Caesar Suite
Last played on
Ariettes oubliées (Verlaine Suite)
Pauline Hall
Ariettes oubliées (Verlaine Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031hc0z.jpglink
Ariettes oubliées (Verlaine Suite)
Last played on
Suite for wind quintet (Pastorale)
Pauline Hall
Suite for wind quintet (Pastorale)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite for wind quintet (Pastorale)
Last played on
1. Forspill / Prelude from Suite from the play "Julius Cæsar"
Pauline Hall
1. Forspill / Prelude from Suite from the play "Julius Cæsar"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1. Forspill / Prelude from Suite from the play "Julius Cæsar"
Performer
Last played on
Polka (Suite for Wind Quintet)
Pauline Hall
Polka (Suite for Wind Quintet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Polka (Suite for Wind Quintet)
Last played on
Back to artist