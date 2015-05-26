Dembo Konte (or Konté) (died January 2014) & Kausu Kuyateh (died 16 June 2018) were master kora players from West Africa. They were also singers and, above all, jalis; storytellers and guardians of oral tradition, preserving the history of people and events via their music. Stories and history are passed down from generation to generation by this method within families and groups of friends, ensuring survival of such stories for centuries. The jali sings the praises of his friends and benefactors, warns the politicians of their errors and admonishes the listeners to live right. Their music encapsulates the Mandinka culture.

Konte and Kuyateh have taken the kora to a new level, having modified their instruments to expand the kora's range by adding extra bass strings to the classic 21 -string harp-like instrument. Roots World described the interplay of the two musicians as "fascinating, as they twist and turn around the melody, fighting against each other and then suddenly forming a unison that shimmers up and down a scale before parting ways again." Their repertoire includes Mamma Manneh, a rolling dance tune from the Wolof tradition and Saliya, one of the oldest songs written for the kora.