The Toyes are an American reggae band based in Grants Pass, Oregon. Their style has been described as a "cross between Bob Marley and Barenaked Ladies". They are perhaps most famous as the original songwriters and recorders of the song "Smoke Two Joints". It was originally recorded in 1983, and was re-released on their 1993 debut album The Toyes. It was featured on the soundtrack for the 1998 American comedy-thriller film Homegrown. An influential version was recorded by the band Sublime; the song has since been mistakenly attributed to them or to Bob Marley. The Toyes also wrote and performed a song called "Monster Hash", a parody of Bobby "Boris" Pickett's "Monster Mash".

The Toyes are composed of Mawg on Lead Vocals and Lead Guitar, B-dub on Vocals and Rhythm Guitar, John Trujillo on Vocals and Bass Guitar and Brian Rogers on Drums.