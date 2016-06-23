Robert NormandeauBorn 11 March 1955
Robert Normandeau (born March 11, 1955) is a Canadian electroacoustic music composer.
Born in Quebec City, Quebec, Normandeau studied at the Université Laval in Quebec City, and at the Université de Montréal, where he studied with Marcelle Deschênes and Francis Dhomont. He currently is living in Montreal, Quebec, where he was appointed Professor of Electroacoustic Music Composition in 1999. With the release of Puzzles (empreintes DIGITALes, IMED 0575, 2005) he was the first on the label to embrace the short-lived high-quality if impractical DVD Audio format.
