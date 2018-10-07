Benny GolsonBorn 25 January 1929
Benny Golson
1929-01-25
Benny Golson Biography (Wikipedia)
Benny Golson (born January 25, 1929) is an American bebop/hard bop jazz tenor saxophonist, composer, and arranger. He came to prominence with the big bands of Lionel Hampton and Dizzy Gillespie, more as a writer than a performer, before launching his solo career. Golson is known for co-founding and co-leading The Jazztet with trumpeter Art Farmer in 1959. From the late 1960s through the 1970s Golson was in demand as an arranger for film and television and thus was less active as a performer, but he and Farmer reformed the Jazztet in 1982. Several of Golson's songs have become jazz standards, including "Blues March", "Whisper Not", "I Remember Clifford", and "Killer Joe".
Benny Golson Performances & Interviews
Benny Golson Tracks
Dancing To The Music
Mox Nix
Jubilation
My Blues House
Namely You
Gunslinging Bird
I'm Always Dancin' To The Music
Horizon Ahead
Jump Start
Killer Joe
Blues On Down Pt.1
The New Killer Joe
Blues March
Strut Time
Stablemates
Fair Weather
Along Came Betty
Are You Real
I Remember Clifford
Glengarry, Glen Ross - Easy Street
I'm Always Dancing To The Music (Blackshag Edit)
Along Came Betty
L'Adieu
New Killer Joe Rap
Uptown Afterburn
