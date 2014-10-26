Chris Blake
Chris Blake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/486bef54-3612-48e1-8446-fe445a6b270f
Chris Blake Tracks
Sort by
Prelude from Le Tombeau de Couperin
Ulster Orchestra
Prelude from Le Tombeau de Couperin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whl1w.jpglink
Prelude from Le Tombeau de Couperin
Last played on
No. 1 from 8 Pieces for Viola and Clarinet (transcribed for clarinet and sax)
Bruch
No. 1 from 8 Pieces for Viola and Clarinet (transcribed for clarinet and sax)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No. 1 from 8 Pieces for Viola and Clarinet (transcribed for clarinet and sax)
Last played on
Slow movement from sonata for 2 clarinets
Chris Blake
Slow movement from sonata for 2 clarinets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Slow movement from sonata for 2 clarinets
Last played on
Back to artist