George Topîrceanu Biography (Wikipedia)
George Topîrceanu (March 20, 1886 – May 7, 1937) was a Romanian poet, short story writer, and humourist.
George Topîrceanu Tracks
Lumps of cold ice
Trad.
Lumps of cold ice
Lumps of cold ice
