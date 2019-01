DLG (Dark Latin Groove) is a salsa band that mixes salsa, reggae, reggaeton, and hip-hop. The group was brought together in New York by producer Sergio George (who also signed them to his record company Sir George Records) and included Huey Dunbar, Fragancia, and James "Da Barba" de Jesus.

