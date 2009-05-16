Stephen BrutonBorn 7 November 1948. Died 9 May 2009
Stephen Bruton
1948-11-07
Stephen Bruton Biography (Wikipedia)
Turner Stephen Bruton (November 7, 1948 – May 9, 2009) was an American musician.
Stephen Bruton Tracks
Just A Dream
Too Many Memories
