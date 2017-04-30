Henry Hugo PiersonBorn 12 April 1815. Died 28 January 1873
Henry Hugo Pierson
1815-04-12
Henry Hugo Pierson Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Hugh Pierson (12 April 1815 – 28 January 1873) was an English composer resident from 1845 in Germany. He was born Henry Hugh Pearson and his middle name is sometimes given as Hugo. He had success in his adopted country with his operas and songs but little in his own, and his music is now rarely performed.
Henry Hugo Pierson Tracks
Macbeth - symphonic poem, Op.54
Romeo and Juliet (Op.86)
