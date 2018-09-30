Chuck MangioneBorn 29 November 1940
Chuck Mangione
1940-11-29
Chuck Mangione Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Frank Mangione (born November 29, 1940) is an American flugelhorn player, trumpeter and composer.
He was a member of Art Blakey's band and co-led the Jazz Brothers with his brother, Gap. He achieved international success in 1977 with his jazz-pop single "Feels So Good". Mangione has released more than 30 albums since 1960.
Chuck Mangione Tracks
Do You Ever Think About Me
Chuck Mangione
Do You Ever Think About Me
Do You Ever Think About Me
Feels So Good
Chuck Mangione
Feels So Good
Feels So Good
Boys With Toys
Chuck Mangione
Boys With Toys
Boys With Toys
Buttercorn Lady
Chuck Mangione
Buttercorn Lady
Buttercorn Lady
Children Of Sanchez
Chuck Mangione
Children Of Sanchez
Children Of Sanchez
Machupicchu
Chuck Mangione
Machupicchu
Machupicchu
Save Tonight For Me
Chuck Mangione
Save Tonight For Me
Save Tonight For Me
Children Of Sanchez
Chuck Mangione
Children Of Sanchez
Children Of Sanchez
Love The Feeling
Chuck Mangione
Love The Feeling
Love The Feeling
Land Of Make Believe (Live Vocal Edit, 1973)
Chuck Mangione
Land Of Make Believe (Live Vocal Edit, 1973)
Land Of Make Believe (Live Vocal Edit, 1973)
Gonna Fly Now
Chuck Mangione
Gonna Fly Now
Gonna Fly Now
Children Of Sanchez
Chuck Mangione
Children Of Sanchez
Children Of Sanchez
