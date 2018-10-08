The Orchestre national d'Île de France is a French symphony orchestra with its administrative base in Alfortville. The orchestra gives concerts in a number of cities and venues, including the following:

The orchestra receives funding from the Conseil régional d’Île-de-France and the French Ministry of Culture.

The precursor orchestra to the current ensemble was the Orchestre symphonique d'Île de France. In 1974, at the instigation of the culture minister Marcel Landowski, this orchestra was reorganised into the Orchestre national d'Île de France. Since 1996, the orchestra has been administratively situated in Alfortville.

Past music directors include Jacques Mercier (1982-2002) and Yoel Levi (2005-2012). Since 2012, the current music director is Enrique Mazzola. Mazzola is scheduled to conclude his tenure with the orchestra after the 2018-2019 season. In October 2018, the orchestra announced the appointment of Case Scaglione as its next music director, effective with the 2019-2020 season.