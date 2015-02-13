ResHouse/soul/rock artist Shareese Renee Ballard. Born 1978
Res
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/485f406b-900e-4528-8436-0013dfd107f7
Res Biography (Wikipedia)
Shareese Renée Ballard, better known by her stage name Res, is an American singer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her musical style is a blend of indie pop, soul, and rock.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Res Tracks
Sort by
Golden Boys
Res
Golden Boys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Golden Boys
Last played on
Upcoming Events
13
Jan
2019
Res, Jesus Cutino
The Jazz Cafe, London, UK
Res Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist