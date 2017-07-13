Stephen McNeffBorn 6 September 1951
Stephen McNeff
1951-09-06
Stephen McNeff Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen McNeff (born 6 September 1951) is an award-winning British composer.
Stephen McNeff Tracks
Elizabeth Sailor's Song (from Eden Rock)
Elizabeth Sailor's Song (from Eden Rock)
Elizabeth Sailor's Song (from Eden Rock)
Eden Rock
Eden Rock
Eden Rock
The First Nowell (feat. Canadian Brass & Stephen McNeff)
The First Nowell (feat. Canadian Brass & Stephen McNeff)
The First Nowell (feat. Canadian Brass & Stephen McNeff)
Heiligenstadt (feat. Stephen McNeff & Clark Rundell)
Heiligenstadt (feat. Stephen McNeff & Clark Rundell)
Heiligenstadt (feat. Stephen McNeff & Clark Rundell)
Night Song from The Chalk Legend
Night Song from The Chalk Legend
Night Song from The Chalk Legend
