Giraut de BornelhBorn 1138. Died 1215
Giraut de Bornelh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1138
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/485a1f14-4058-4d80-afaa-2f467135f655
Giraut de Bornelh Biography (Wikipedia)
Giraut de Bornelh (c. 1138 – 1215), whose first name is also spelled Guiraut and whose toponym as de Borneil or de Borneyll, was a troubadour connected to the castle of the viscount of Limoges. He is credited with the formalisation, if not the invention, of the "light" style, or trobar leu.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Giraut de Bornelh Tracks
Sort by
Reis Glorios
Giraut de Bornelh
Reis Glorios
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvyr6.jpglink
Reis Glorios
Last played on
Reis glorios
Giraut de Bornelh
Reis glorios
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reis glorios
Last played on
Si-us quer conselh, bel' ami' Alamanda
Giraut de Bornelh
Si-us quer conselh, bel' ami' Alamanda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Si-us quer conselh, bel' ami' Alamanda
Last played on
Giraut de Bornelh Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist