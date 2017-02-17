Jefferson StarshipFormed 1974
Jefferson Starship
1974
Jefferson Starship Biography (Wikipedia)
Jefferson Starship is an American rock band from San Francisco, California that evolved out of the group Jefferson Airplane following the departure of bassist Jack Casady and guitarist Jorma Kaukonen. The band went through several major changes in personnel and genres through the years while retaining the same Jefferson Starship name. The band name was retired in 1985, but it was picked up again in the early 1990s by a Paul Kantner-led revival of the group.
Jane
Jefferson Starship
Jane
Jane
Miracles
Jefferson Starship
Miracles
Miracles
We built this City
Jefferson Starship
We built this City
We built this City
Ride The Tiger
Jefferson Starship
Ride The Tiger
Ride The Tiger
Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now
Jefferson Starship
Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now
Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now
Chin Checkin on a Starship
DJ Mighty Mi
DJ Mighty Mi
Chin Checkin on a Starship
Chin Checkin on a Starship
With Your Love
Jefferson Starship
With Your Love
With Your Love
Rock Music
Jefferson Starship
Rock Music
Rock Music
Fast Buck Freddie
Jefferson Starship
Fast Buck Freddie
Fast Buck Freddie
