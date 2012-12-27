9th WonderBorn 15 January 1975
9th Wonder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1975-01-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/48513f24-37d5-423f-b9b7-2b712af7f50d
9th Wonder Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Denard Douthit (born January 15, 1975), better known as 9th Wonder, is a hip hop record producer, record executive, DJ, lecturer, and rapper from Midway, North Carolina, U.S. He began his career as the main producer for the group Little Brother in Durham, North Carolina, and has also worked with Mary J. Blige, Jean Grae, Wale, Jay-Z, Murs, Drake, Buckshot, Chris Brown, Destiny's Child, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Erykah Badu, Ludacris, Mac Miller, David Banner, Lecrae, Jill Scott, Big Boi, Rapsody, and Anderson .Paak. As of 2010, 9th Wonder raps under the name of 9thmatic. 9th Wonder has a smooth and soulful production style that builds on samples from artists such as Al Green and Curtis Mayfield.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
9th Wonder Tracks
Sort by
Track 1
9th Wonder
Track 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Track 1
Last played on
That's Love
9th Wonder
That's Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's Love
Last played on
Love Song (Feat. Mac Miller)
9th Wonder
Love Song (Feat. Mac Miller)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Song (Feat. Mac Miller)
Last played on
9th Wonder Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist