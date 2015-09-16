Jymie MerrittBorn 3 May 1926
Jymie Merritt
1926-05-03
Jymie Merritt Biography (Wikipedia)
Jymie Merritt (born 3 May 1926 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) is an American jazz double-bassist, electric-bass pioneer, band leader and composer.
Jymie Merritt Tracks
Blues March
Art Blakey & Art Blakey
Blues March
Blues March
Strut Time
Benny Golson
Strut Time
Strut Time
Along Came Betty
Art Blakey
Along Came Betty
Along Came Betty
Are You Real
Art Blakey
Are You Real
Are You Real
