1937-06-25
Edward Lee Floyd (born June 25, 1937) is an American soul-R&B singer and songwriter, best known for his work on the Stax record label in the 1960s and 1970s including the number 1 R&B hit song "Knock on Wood".
Funk Family Tree: Booker T. & the M.G.'s - Rufus Thomas
2017-01-21
The Funk Family Tree branches out from Booker T. & the M.G.'s to Rufus Thomas!
Funk Family Tree: Booker T. & the M.G.'s - Rufus Thomas
Knock On Wood
Things Get Better
On A Saturday Night
Big Bird
Raise Your Hand
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 65: Stax Records: 50 Years of Soul
Royal Albert Hall
2017-09-01T01:49:45
Proms 2017: Prom 65: Stax Records: 50 Years of Soul
Royal Albert Hall
