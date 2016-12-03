Daniele AlexanderBorn 2 December 1954
Daniele Alexander
1954-12-02
Daniele Alexander Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniele Alexander (born December 2, 1954 in Fort Worth, Texas) is an American country music singer. She began her career as a teenager, performing jazz initially before moving to Las Vegas, Nevada to sing in casinos. She also charted in the Top 20 on the Billboard charts with the single "She's There", a single from her 1989 Mercury Records album First Move. A second album, I Dream in Color, produced a duet with labelmate Butch Baker in "It Wasn't You, It Wasn't Me," the last chart single for either artist. Alexander exited Mercury in 1991, and later co-wrote two songs on Mila Mason's 1997 debut That's Enough of That.
Daniele Alexander Tracks
She's There
Misty Blue
Bridge To Yesterday
I Know What I Do Know
Who Can She Turn To
