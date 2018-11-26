Hortense EllisBorn 18 April 1941. Died 19 October 2000
Hortense Ellis
1941-04-18
Hortense Ellis Biography (Wikipedia)
Hortense Ellis (18 April 1941 – 19 October 2000) was a reggae musician, and the younger sister of fellow artist Alton Ellis.
Hortense Ellis Tracks
Midnight
Hortense Ellis
Midnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight
Last played on
Woman Of The Ghetto
Hortense Ellis
Woman Of The Ghetto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Woman Of The Ghetto
Last played on
I've Got A Secret
Hortense Ellis
I've Got A Secret
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I've Got A Secret
Last played on
Sitting In The Park
Hortense Ellis
Sitting In The Park
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sitting In The Park
Last played on
Unexpected Places
Hortense Ellis
Unexpected Places
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unexpected Places
Last played on
Superstar
Hortense Ellis
Superstar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Superstar
Last played on
I'm Still In Love (With You)
Hortense Ellis
I'm Still In Love (With You)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Still In Love (With You)
Last played on
I Can't Stand The Rain
Hortense Ellis
I Can't Stand The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Stand The Rain
Last played on
Somebody Help Me
Hortense Ellis
Somebody Help Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody Help Me
Last played on
Suspicious Minds
Hortense Ellis
Suspicious Minds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suspicious Minds
Last played on
Piece Of My Heart
Hortense Ellis
Piece Of My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piece Of My Heart
Last played on
Willow Tree
Hortense Ellis
Willow Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Willow Tree
Last played on
