Tim Westwood
Tim Westwood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1958
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/484a5a7d-ab11-4570-9884-1bd5a8c7080a
Tim Westwood Biography (Wikipedia)
Timothy William Westwood (born 3 October 1957) is an English DJ and presenter of radio and television. He is often referred to by other DJs and artists appearing on his shows simply as Westwood. He presented the MTV UK show Pimp My Ride UK. In 2013, Westwood left BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra after nearly twenty years and returned to Capital Radio.
Marvins Room (Westwood Mix) (feat. Chris Brown, Teyana Taylor & Jojo)
Drake
Marvins Room (Westwood Mix) (feat. Chris Brown, Teyana Taylor & Jojo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06f6n4m.jpglink
Marvins Room (Westwood Mix) (feat. Chris Brown, Teyana Taylor & Jojo)
Last played on
glass smash
Tim Westwood
glass smash
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
glass smash
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Majorca: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2jc6q/acts/ajj6v2
Majorca
2012-07-21T02:33:46
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00wcb6q.jpg
21
Jul
2012
Majorca: 2012
Majorca
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9wmxj
Hackney Marshes
2012-06-23T02:33:46
23
Jun
2012
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
