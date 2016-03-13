The Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine (ONBA) is a French symphony orchestra based in Bordeaux. Its principal concert venue is the Palais des sports. In addition to its regular symphony concerts, the ONBA serves as the accompanying orchestra for the Opéra National de Bordeaux and the Ballet of the Opéra National de Bordeaux. The ONBA also participates in such French music festivals as La Folle Journée (Nantes) and the Festival de La Roque-d'Anthéron. The ONBA receives financial support from the Mairie de Bordeaux, the French Ministry of Culture and the Conseil Régional d’Aquitaine (Regional Council of Aquitaine).

The ONBA has its historical roots in two instrumental ensembles based in Bordeaux. The first was the Orchestre de la Société Sainte-Cécile (Orchestra of the Saint Cecilia Society), established in 1853 by the conductor of the Grand-Théâtre de Bordeaux, Charles Mézeray. The second organisation dated from 1932, the Association des Professeurs du Conservatoire (Association of Professors of the Conservatoire), which Gaston Poulet, the director of the city's conservatory, established. In 1940, the two ensembles were essentially merged, under the direction of Poulet, to form the Société des Concerts du Conservatoire (Society of Conservatory Concerts). This ensemble worked also with the Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux.