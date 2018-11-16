The Outhere BrothersFormed 1987
The Outhere Brothers
1987
The Outhere Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Outhere Brothers are an American hip house and Eurodance duo, composed of Keith "Malik" Mayberry and record producer Lamar "Hula" Mahone. While they achieved only moderate success in America (excluding the hit song "Summertime" by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince which they wrote and produced in 1991), two of their singles, "Boom Boom Boom" and "Don't Stop (Wiggle Wiggle)", topped the charts in the United Kingdom in 1995. In the same year, they also contributed to Molella's "If You Wanna Party", which reached number nine in the United Kingdom.
The Outhere Brothers Tracks
Boom Boom Boom
The Outhere Brothers
Boom Boom Boom
Boom Boom Boom
Last played on
Don't Stop (Wiggle Wiggle)
The Outhere Brothers
Don't Stop (Wiggle Wiggle)
Don't Stop (Wiggle Wiggle)
Last played on
Boom Boom Boom
The Outhere Brothers
Boom Boom Boom
Boom Boom Boom
Last played on
Boom Boom Boom (Kastra Remix)
The Outhere Brothers
Boom Boom Boom (Kastra Remix)
Boom Boom Boom (Kastra Remix)
Last played on
Don't Stop Wiggle (OHB Club Mix)
The Outhere Brothers
Don't Stop Wiggle (OHB Club Mix)
Don't Stop Wiggle (OHB Club Mix)
Last played on
Boom Boom Boom (Kennedy Jones Remix)
The Outhere Brothers
Boom Boom Boom (Kennedy Jones Remix)
Boom Boom Boom (Kennedy Jones Remix)
Last played on
Gettin' Over You (Boom Booom Boom) (Mashup) (feat. Chris Willis & Fergie)
David Guetta
Gettin' Over You (Boom Booom Boom) (Mashup) (feat. Chris Willis & Fergie)
Gettin' Over You (Boom Booom Boom) (Mashup) (feat. Chris Willis & Fergie)
Last played on
Boom Boom Pow
The Outhere Brothers
Boom Boom Pow
Boom Boom Pow
Last played on
Boom Boom Boom (ROUT mix]
The Outhere Brothers
Boom Boom Boom (ROUT mix]
Boom Boom
The Outhere Brothers
Boom Boom
Boom Boom
Last played on
Don't Stop
The Outhere Brothers
Don't Stop
Don't Stop
Last played on
