The Outhere Brothers are an American hip house and Eurodance duo, composed of Keith "Malik" Mayberry and record producer Lamar "Hula" Mahone. While they achieved only moderate success in America (excluding the hit song "Summertime" by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince which they wrote and produced in 1991), two of their singles, "Boom Boom Boom" and "Don't Stop (Wiggle Wiggle)", topped the charts in the United Kingdom in 1995. In the same year, they also contributed to Molella's "If You Wanna Party", which reached number nine in the United Kingdom.