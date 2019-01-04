CandelasWelsh language band. Formed June 2009
Candelas are a Welsh rock band from Llanuwchllyn, North Wales.
Candelas: Ddoe, Heddiw a 'Fory
2017-09-13
Candelas taking time out from Maes B to perform 'Ddoe, Heddiw a 'Fory', Eisteddfod 2017
Candelas: Ddoe, Heddiw a 'Fory
#rhedegiparis
2016-05-02
Candelas yn perfformio anthem Radio Cymru ar gyfer Ewro 2016, Rhedeg i Paris gan yr Anhrefn.
#rhedegiparis
Candelas - Anifail
2013-10-10
Candelas yn ysgwyd stiwdio sesiynau BBC Bangor ar raglen Lisa Gwilym
Candelas - Anifail
Candelas - Cwrdd a fi yno
2013-10-10
Candelas yn ysgwyd stiwdio sesiynau BBC Bangor ar raglen Lisa Gwilym
Candelas - Cwrdd a fi yno
Candelas - Cofia Bo Fin Rhydd.
2013-10-10
Candelas yn ysgwyd stiwdio sesiynau BBC Bangor ar raglen Lisa Gwilym
Candelas - Cofia Bo Fin Rhydd.
Candelas Tracks
Ddoe, Heddiw A 'Fory
Ddoe, Heddiw A 'Fory
Dyma Gân Serch Arall I Gasgliad Trist Y Byd
Brenin Calonnau
Brenin Calonnau
Llwytha'r Gwn (feat. Alys Williams)
Llwytha'r Gwn (feat. Alys Williams)
Rhedeg I Paris
Rhedeg I Paris
Gan Bo Fi'n Gallu
Gan Bo Fi'n Gallu
O! Mor Effeithiol
O! Mor Effeithiol
Dant Y Blaidd
Dant Y Blaidd
Hi
Hi
Anifail
Anifail
Ma' Hi Yn Fwy Roc A Rol Na Chi I Gyd
Ma' Hi Yn Fwy Roc A Rol Na Chi I Gyd
Cragen Fach
Cragen Fach
Cynt A'n Bellach
Cynt A'n Bellach
Cofia Bo Fi'n Rhydd
Cofia Bo Fi'n Rhydd
Upcoming Events
11
Jan
2019
11 Jan 2019
Candelas, Mellt and Wigwam (UK)
Tap House 72, Swansea, UK
Past BBC Events
8 Sep 2017
Horizons: Festival No 6
Festival No. 6, Portmeirion
8
Sep
2017
Horizons: Festival No 6
Festival No. 6, Portmeirion
Horizons: Tafwyl Fair
Bute Park, Cardiff
5
Jul
2015
Horizons: Tafwyl Fair
Bute Park, Cardiff
13 Mar 2015
Horizons: Horizons Spring Tour
Y Drwm, Aberystwyth
13
Mar
2015
Horizons: Horizons Spring Tour
Y Drwm, Aberystwyth
Horizons: Maida Vale
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
29
Nov
2014
Horizons: Maida Vale
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Horizons: Sŵn Festival
Sŵn Festival
17
Oct
2014
Horizons: Sŵn Festival
Sŵn Festival
