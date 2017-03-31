Penny McLeanBorn 4 November 1948
Penny McLean
1948-11-04
Penny McLean Biography (Wikipedia)
Penny McLean (born Gertrude Wirschinger) is an Austrian vocalist who initially gained acclaim with the disco music act Silver Convention, but also had exposure as a single recording artist. As a solo singer, she is most remembered for her million seller "Lady Bump". She is also an author.
Penny McLean Tracks
Lady Bump
Penny McLean
