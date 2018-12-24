Sholto KynochPianist & festival director
Sholto Kynoch
Sholto Kynoch Biography (Wikipedia)
Sholto Kynoch is an English pianist.
Sholto Kynoch Tracks
La Liberta Di Nice K.532
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
La Liberta Di Nice K.532
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
La Liberta Di Nice K.532
Caro Mio Druck Und Schluck K.571a
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Caro Mio Druck Und Schluck K.571a
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Caro Mio Druck Und Schluck K.571a
Biblical Songs, No 3 "Hear, oh hear my prayer"
Antonín Dvořák
Biblical Songs, No 3 "Hear, oh hear my prayer"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Biblical Songs, No 3 "Hear, oh hear my prayer"
Biblical Songs, No 2 "Lord my shield, my refuge and hope"
Antonín Dvořák
Biblical Songs, No 2 "Lord my shield, my refuge and hope"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Biblical Songs, No 2 "Lord my shield, my refuge and hope"
Biblical Songs, No 1: "Darkness and thunderclouds are round about Him"
Antonín Dvořák
Biblical Songs, No 1: "Darkness and thunderclouds are round about Him"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Biblical Songs, No 1: "Darkness and thunderclouds are round about Him"
Mabel Walsh, from Magic Lantern Tales
Cheryl Frances-Hoad
Mabel Walsh, from Magic Lantern Tales
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030446s.jpglink
Mabel Walsh, from Magic Lantern Tales
4 Ernste Gesange Op.121 for voice and piano
Johannes Brahms
4 Ernste Gesange Op.121 for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
4 Ernste Gesange Op.121 for voice and piano
Magic Lantern Tales: I. Marching
Cheryl Frances-Hoad
Magic Lantern Tales: I. Marching
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030446s.jpglink
Magic Lantern Tales: I. Marching
Star Falling; Blurry Bagatelle
Cheryl Frances-Hoad
Star Falling; Blurry Bagatelle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030446s.jpglink
Star Falling; Blurry Bagatelle
Er, der Herrlichste von allen (Frauenliebe und Leben)
Franz Lachner
Er, der Herrlichste von allen (Frauenliebe und Leben)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040q6c1.jpglink
Er, der Herrlichste von allen (Frauenliebe und Leben)
L'amor funesto
Gaetano Donizetti
L'amor funesto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
L'amor funesto
C'est l'extase (from Ariettes oubliées)
Claude Debussy
C'est l'extase (from Ariettes oubliées)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
C'est l'extase (from Ariettes oubliées)
Er, der Herrlichste von allen (Frauenliebe und Leben)
Franz Lachner
Er, der Herrlichste von allen (Frauenliebe und Leben)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p040q6c1.jpglink
Er, der Herrlichste von allen (Frauenliebe und Leben)
Guten Abend, gut' Nacht, op. 49/4
Johannes Brahms
Guten Abend, gut' Nacht, op. 49/4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Guten Abend, gut' Nacht, op. 49/4
An die Laute, D905
Franz Schubert
An die Laute, D905
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
An die Laute, D905
An das Vaterland, op. 58/2
Edvard Grieg
An das Vaterland, op. 58/2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
An das Vaterland, op. 58/2
Ein Traum, from 'Six Songs, op. 48/6'
Edvard Grieg
Ein Traum, from 'Six Songs, op. 48/6'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Ein Traum, from 'Six Songs, op. 48/6'
If There were Dreams to Sell
John Ireland, Sholto Kynoch, Thomas Lovell Beddoes & Benjamin Appl
If There were Dreams to Sell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lmbfd.jpglink
If There were Dreams to Sell
The Bachelor
Peter Warlock
The Bachelor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br456.jpglink
The Bachelor
My Own Country
Peter Warlock
My Own Country
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br456.jpglink
My Own Country
Home, Sweet Home
Sir Henry Rowley Bishop
Home, Sweet Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lmbfd.jpglink
Home, Sweet Home
Silent Noon, from 'The House of Life'
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Silent Noon, from 'The House of Life'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Silent Noon, from 'The House of Life'
Hyde Park, FP 127/2
Francis Poulenc
Hyde Park, FP 127/2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Hyde Park, FP 127/2
Der Wanderer, D489
Franz Schubert
Der Wanderer, D489
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Der Wanderer, D489
Das Heimweh, D456
Franz Schubert
Das Heimweh, D456
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Das Heimweh, D456
Ich weiß bestimmt, ich werd Dich wiedersehn
Adolf Strauss
Ich weiß bestimmt, ich werd Dich wiedersehn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lmbfd.jpglink
Ich weiß bestimmt, ich werd Dich wiedersehn
Der Wanderer an den Mond, D870
Franz Schubert
Der Wanderer an den Mond, D870
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Der Wanderer an den Mond, D870
Drang in die Ferne, D770
Franz Schubert
Drang in die Ferne, D770
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Drang in die Ferne, D770
Allerseelen, from 'Letzte Blätter, Op. 10/8'
Richard Strauss
Allerseelen, from 'Letzte Blätter, Op. 10/8'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Allerseelen, from 'Letzte Blätter, Op. 10/8'
Zur Rosenzeit, from 'Six Songs, op. 48/5'
Edvard Grieg
Zur Rosenzeit, from 'Six Songs, op. 48/5'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Zur Rosenzeit, from 'Six Songs, op. 48/5'
Mein Mädel hat einen Rosenmund, WoO 33 No. 25
Johannes Brahms
Mein Mädel hat einen Rosenmund, WoO 33 No. 25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Mein Mädel hat einen Rosenmund, WoO 33 No. 25
Waldeinsamkeit
Franz Schreker
Waldeinsamkeit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjx.jpglink
Waldeinsamkeit
Der Einsame, D800
Franz Schubert
Der Einsame, D800
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Der Einsame, D800
Des Kindes gebet, Op. 76/2
Max Reger
Des Kindes gebet, Op. 76/2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxmm.jpglink
Des Kindes gebet, Op. 76/2
Seligkeit, D433
Franz Schubert
Seligkeit, D433
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Seligkeit, D433
Ihr Glocken von Marling S328
Franz Lizst, Benjamin Appl & Sholto Kynoch
Ihr Glocken von Marling S328
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lmbfd.jpglink
Ihr Glocken von Marling S328
Liebst Du um Schonheit (Rukert)
Gustav Mahler
Liebst Du um Schonheit (Rukert)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Liebst Du um Schonheit (Rukert)
Nachtigall Op. 97/1 (Kostlin)
Johannes Brahms
Nachtigall Op. 97/1 (Kostlin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Nachtigall Op. 97/1 (Kostlin)
Wie komm ich denn zur Tur herein
Johannes Brahms
Wie komm ich denn zur Tur herein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Wie komm ich denn zur Tur herein
Ein Traum, Op. 48 no. 6
Edvard Grieg
Ein Traum, Op. 48 no. 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Ein Traum, Op. 48 no. 6
My own country
Peter Warlock
My own country
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br456.jpglink
My own country
Home, sweet home
Sir Henry Rowley Bishop
Home, sweet home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lmbfd.jpglink
Home, sweet home
House of Life: II. Silent Noon
Ralph Vaughan Williams
House of Life: II. Silent Noon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
House of Life: II. Silent Noon
Hyde Park
Francis Poulenc
Hyde Park
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Hyde Park
Der Wanderer, D. 489
Franz Schubert
Der Wanderer, D. 489
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Der Wanderer, D. 489
Der Heimweh, D. 456
Franz Schubert
Der Heimweh, D. 456
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Der Heimweh, D. 456
Ich weiss bestimmt, ich werd' dich wiedersehen
Adolf Strauss
Ich weiss bestimmt, ich werd' dich wiedersehen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lmbfd.jpglink
Ich weiss bestimmt, ich werd' dich wiedersehen
Der Wanderer in den Mond, D. 870
Franz Schubert
Der Wanderer in den Mond, D. 870
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Der Wanderer in den Mond, D. 870
Drang in die Ferne, D. 770
Franz Schubert
Drang in die Ferne, D. 770
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Drang in die Ferne, D. 770
Allerseelen, Op. 10 no. 8
Richard Strauss
Allerseelen, Op. 10 no. 8
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Allerseelen, Op. 10 no. 8
Past BBC Events
Proms 2005: Proms Composer Portrait 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebxv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-16T02:02:35
16
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Proms Composer Portrait 04
Royal Albert Hall
