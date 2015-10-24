Marvin & JohnnyDoo-wop duo
Marvin & Johnny
Marvin & Johnny Biography (Wikipedia)
Marvin & Johnny were an American doo-wop duo which recorded in the 1950s. The duo comprised Marvin Phillips (born October 23, 1931) and Emory "Johnny" Perry (born March 1, 1928), who recorded the early doo-wop single, "Cherry Pie".
Marvin & Johnny Tracks
TICK TOCK
Yak Yak
Cherry Pie
Ain't That Right
baby doll
