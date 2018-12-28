Lonnie HolleyBorn 10 February 1950
Lonnie Holley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950-02-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/483ccc8e-d789-46db-a88a-3a0ad4b6fae3
Lonnie Holley Biography (Wikipedia)
Lonnie Bradley Holley, sometimes known as The Sand Man (born February 10, 1950 in Birmingham, Alabama), is an African-American artist, art educator, and musician. He was born the 7th of 27 children during the Jim Crow era and claims to have been traded for a bottle of whiskey when he was four.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lonnie Holley Tracks
Sort by
I Snuck Off The Slave Ship
Lonnie Holley
I Snuck Off The Slave Ship
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Snuck Off The Slave Ship
Last played on
I'm a Suspect
Lonnie Holley
I'm a Suspect
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm a Suspect
Last played on
Copying The Rock
Lonnie Holley
Copying The Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Copying The Rock
Last played on
I Woke Up In A F***** Up America
Lonnie Holley
I Woke Up In A F***** Up America
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Woke Up In A F***** Up America
Last played on
There Was Always Water (feat. Laraaji)
Lonnie Holley
There Was Always Water (feat. Laraaji)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There Was Always Water (feat. Laraaji)
Last played on
Sometimes I Wanna Dance
Lonnie Holley
Sometimes I Wanna Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sometimes I Wanna Dance
Last played on
Keeping a Record of It
Lonnie Holley
Keeping a Record of It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keeping a Record of It
Last played on
Making a Joyful Noise
Lonnie Holley
Making a Joyful Noise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Making a Joyful Noise
Last played on
Just To Get To You (6 Music Session, 2 Sept 2014)
Lonnie Holley
Just To Get To You (6 Music Session, 2 Sept 2014)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Just A News Boy (6 Music Session, 2 Sept 2014)
Lonnie Holley
I'm Just A News Boy (6 Music Session, 2 Sept 2014)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mother Earth So Divine (6 Music Session, 2 Sept 2014)
Lonnie Holley
Mother Earth So Divine (6 Music Session, 2 Sept 2014)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just To Get To You (In Session)
Lonnie Holley
Just To Get To You (In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just To Get To You (In Session)
Last played on
Looking For All (All Rendered Truth)
Lonnie Holley
Looking For All (All Rendered Truth)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Looking For All (All Rendered Truth)
Last played on
Here I stand knocking on your door
Lonnie Holley
Here I stand knocking on your door
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mother Earth Is So Divine (Live Session Track)
Lonnie Holley
Mother Earth Is So Divine (Live Session Track)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just To Get To You (Live Session Track)
Lonnie Holley
Just To Get To You (Live Session Track)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Start of A River’s Run (One Drop)
Lonnie Holley
The Start of A River’s Run (One Drop)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Start of A River’s Run (One Drop)
Looking for All
Lonnie Holley
Looking for All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Looking for All
Last played on
Six Space Shuttles and 144,000 Elephants
Lonnie Holley
Six Space Shuttles and 144,000 Elephants
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Upcoming Events
8
May
2019
Lonnie Holley
St John on Bethnal Green, London, UK
Lonnie Holley Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist