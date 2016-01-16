Dennis Robbins
Dennis Robbins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/483c051a-74e3-46aa-81bd-6dd5db9585d9
Dennis Robbins Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis Anthony Robbins (born in Hazelwood, North Carolina) is an American musician who first made himself known as a guitarist in the band The Rockets. After his departure from The Rockets, he began a career in country music, recording two major-label albums and several singles of his own, in addition to writing hit singles for Shenandoah and Garth Brooks.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dennis Robbins Tracks
Sort by
Mona Lisa On Cruise Control
Dennis Robbins
Mona Lisa On Cruise Control
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mona Lisa On Cruise Control
Last played on
Dennis Robbins Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist