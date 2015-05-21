HaasUS artist
Haas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/483bfa35-9938-484c-b9a0-184a202ddf0d
Haas Tracks
Sort by
Four Songs on Chinese Poetry (In the Bamboo Grove)
Haas
Four Songs on Chinese Poetry (In the Bamboo Grove)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four Songs on Chinese Poetry (In the Bamboo Grove)
Four Songs on Chinese Poetry (I heard the Wild Geese)
Haas
Four Songs on Chinese Poetry (I heard the Wild Geese)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four Songs on Chinese Poetry (I heard the Wild Geese)
Seven Songs on Slovak Poetry, Op 18 (Doves Are Courting)
Haas
Seven Songs on Slovak Poetry, Op 18 (Doves Are Courting)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seven Songs on Slovak Poetry, Op 18 (Doves Are Courting)
Seven Songs on Slovak Poetry, Op 18 (Lover's Gift)
Haas
Seven Songs on Slovak Poetry, Op 18 (Lover's Gift)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seven Songs on Slovak Poetry, Op 18 (Lover's Gift)
Back to artist