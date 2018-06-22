Hazel DickensBorn 1 June 1935. Died 22 April 2011
Hazel Dickens
1935-06-01
Hazel Dickens Biography
Hazel Jane Dickens (June 1, 1925 – April 22, 2011) was an American bluegrass singer, songwriter, double bassist and guitarist. Her music was characterized not only by her high, lonesome singing style, but also by her provocative pro-union, feminist songs. Cultural blogger John Pietaro noted that "Dickens didn’t just sing the anthems of labor, she lived them and her place on many a picket line, staring down gunfire and goon squads, embedded her into the cause." The New York Times extolled her as "a clarion-voiced advocate for coal miners and working people and a pioneer among women in bluegrass music." With Alice Gerrard, Dickens was one of the first women to record a bluegrass album.
Hazel Dickens Tracks
I Can't Find Your Love Anymore
Coal Tattoo (Heritage Track)
Love Me Or Leave Me Alone
It's Hard To Tell The Singer From The Song
Hills Of Home
