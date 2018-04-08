Abel MeeropolBorn 10 February 1903. Died 30 October 1986
Abel Meeropol (February 14, 1903 – October 29, 1986) was an American song-writer and poet whose works were published under his pseudonym, Lewis Allan. He wrote "Strange Fruit" (1937), which was recorded by Billie Holiday. Meeropol was a member of the American Communist Party, but would later quit.
