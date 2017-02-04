Marcelo NisinmanBorn 1970
Marcelo Nisinman
1970
Marcelo Nisinman Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcelo Jaime Nisinman (born 21 December 1970 in Buenos Aires) is an Argentinian bandoneon player, composer and arranger.
Hombre Tango
Marcelo Nisinman
Hombre Tango
Hombre Tango
Avec le Temps
Marcelo Nisinman
Avec le Temps
Avec le Temps
Ensemble
Madrigal Escrito en Invierno
Marcelo Nisinman
Madrigal Escrito en Invierno
Madrigal Escrito en Invierno
