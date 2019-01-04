The Elmer Iseler Singers is a professional chamber choir based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The twenty-voice choir, conducted by Artistic Director Lydia Adams, founded by Dr. Elmer Iseler in 1979, is one of Canada’s leading choral ensembles. The choir has built an international reputation through its concerts, broadcasts and more than fifty recordings. The Elmer Iseler Singers’ repertoire spans five hundred years of choral music. The choir regularly commissions and performs new works, and appears at national and international festivals.

The Singers are highly valued for their contributions to master classes and educational leadership workshops for schools and community choirs. From 1997 to 2007 the EIS was the professional Choir-In-Residence through the Elmer Iseler Chair, at the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Music. They often collaborate with Soundstreams Canada, the Canadian Brass, Nexus, Ontario Music Festivals and the Toronto Symphony, as well as various local, national and international organizations.