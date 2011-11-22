A Plea for PurgingFormed 2005. Disbanded 2012
A Plea for Purging
2005
A Plea for Purging Biography (Wikipedia)
A Plea for Purging was a Christian metalcore band based out of Nashville, Tennessee. During their time active, they released four full-length albums on Facedown Records and two EPs. Their final release, The Life & Death of A Plea for Purging, reached No. 24 on the US Billboard Rock Albums chart and No. 11 on the Heatseekers chart. Guitarist Blake Martin played on Project 86's record, Wait for the Siren and was a touring member for Haste the Day. Drummer Aaron Eckermann was a touring musician for Corpus Christi. Vocalist Andy Atkins was featured on The Crimson Armada's song "Composed of Stone", from their album Conviction.
