Kalyani Nair is a singer from Chennai, India (born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala). She is active[according to whom?] in the Tamil cinema industry, Kollywood. As a schoolgirl, Kalyani first appeared on Television in an episode of Symphony on Kairali TV. One of her popular songs is Dora Dora Anbe Dora, from the movie Maasilamani where she sang the duet with Balram.

She is an undergraduate student of Economics at Ethiraj College for Women, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Hariharan once described her voice as one with a bright future as she sang with him at a function.

She did her schooling mostly in North India as her father, Colonel U.G. Kumar, was posted in different places in India. So she had the chance to learn Hindustani music. Currently at Chennai, her teacher is Binny Krishnakumar. She married one of her co-singers, V. Pradeep Kumar, who has sung many songs in Tamil movies. Their wedding was in Chennai and attended by many singers.

Kalyani has sung for Vidyasagar in 'Satyam' and 'Kochi Rajavu', and for Ouseppachan in 'Thaskaraveeran' and the popular 'Moollai Thirugum' in 'Kana Kande'. She has sung "Sogathai Solli Aszha" in Karuvarai Pookkal (the very first film about transgender people in India), a film with music composed by Thomas Rathnam.