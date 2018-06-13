John McGeochBorn 28 May 1955. Died 4 March 2004
John McGeoch
1955-05-28
John Alexander McGeoch (25 August 1955 – 4 March 2004) was a Scottish guitarist who played with several bands and artists of the post-punk era, including Magazine, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Visage, the Armoury Show and Public Image Ltd.
He was described as "one of the most influential guitarists of his generation" and he was also considered "the new wave Jimmy Page". In 1996, he was listed by Mojo in their "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time" for his work on the Siouxsie and the Banshees song "Spellbound".
A Song From Under the Floorboards
