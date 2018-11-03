Sérgio RicardoBorn 18 June 1932
Sérgio Ricardo
1932-06-18
Sérgio Ricardo Biography (Wikipedia)
Sérgio Ricardo (born 18 June 1932) is a Brazilian film director and composer. He directed five films between 1964 and 1974.
In 1967 he gained attention when taking part of the third Festival de Música Popular Brasileira, in which he performed a rearranged version of "Beto bom de bola". The audience disliked the fact that he would not perform the original version and booed him during the whole performance. At a certain moment, he gave up playing, shouted "You won!" at the audience, broke his acoustic guitar and threw it at the crowd. He was then immediately disqualified.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sérgio Ricardo Tracks
Conversação De Paz
Sérgio Ricardo
Conversação De Paz
Conversação De Paz
A Fabrica
Sérgio Ricardo
A Fabrica
A Fabrica
