Sérgio Ricardo (born 18 June 1932) is a Brazilian film director and composer. He directed five films between 1964 and 1974.

In 1967 he gained attention when taking part of the third Festival de Música Popular Brasileira, in which he performed a rearranged version of "Beto bom de bola". The audience disliked the fact that he would not perform the original version and booed him during the whole performance. At a certain moment, he gave up playing, shouted "You won!" at the audience, broke his acoustic guitar and threw it at the crowd. He was then immediately disqualified.