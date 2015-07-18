Μάρκος ΒαμβακάρηςBorn 10 May 1905. Died 8 February 1972
Márkos Vamvakáris (Greek: Μάρκος Βαμβακάρης; 10 May 1905 – 8 February 1972), was a rebetiko musician. He is universally referred to by rebetiko writers and fans simply by his first name, Márkos. The great significance of Vamvakaris for the rebetiko is also reflected by his nickname: the "patriarch of the rebetiko".
Mother Ive Been Stabbed
Μάρκος Βαμβακάρης
Oloi Oi Rebetes Tou Dounia / All the Rebetes of the World
Μάρκος Βαμβακάρης
Osoi Ehoune Pola Lefta / Those who have a lot of money
Μάρκος Βαμβακάρης
Ta ziliarika sou matia (Heritage Track)
Στράτος Παγιουμτζής
Nostimo Trelo Mikro Mou / My Pretty, Tasty, Small Girl
Μάρκος Βαμβακάρης
Ta Matoklada Sou Lampoun / Your eyelashes are shining
Μάρκος Βαμβακάρης
Frangosyriani / Catholic Girl of Syros
Μάρκος Βαμβακάρης
Taksimi Zeimpekiko
Μάρκος Βαμβακάρης
Fragkosyrhianh
Μάρκος Βαμβακάρης
Sto Holigount
Μάρκος Βαμβακάρης
O Chasapis (The Butcher)
Μάρκος Βαμβακάρης
Hash Smoking Mortissa
Μάρκος Βαμβακάρης
