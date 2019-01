Joseph Christopher Columbus Morris (June 17, 1902 – August 20, 2002), better known as Crazy Chris Columbo, was an American jazz drummer. He was sometimes credited as Joe Morris on record, though he is no relation to free jazz guitarist Joe Morris or trumpeter Joe Morris.

