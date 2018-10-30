Alba Rosa ViëtorBorn 18 July 1889. Died 15 April 1979
Alba Rosa Viëtor (July 18, 1889 – April 15, 1979) was an Italian-born violinist and composer who settled in the United States in 1919.
