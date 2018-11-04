Agata Zubel (born 1978 in Wrocław, Poland) is a Polish composer and singer.

Zubel is a graduate of Wrocław's Karol Szymanowski High School of Music (percussion and music theory) and the Karol Lipiński University of Music, where she studied composition with Jan Wichrowski. She is a member of the Youth Circle of the Polish Composers' Union and a recipient of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage scholarship. Currently she teaches at the Academy of Music in Wrocław (PhD). In 2013 she was honoured by the International Music Council’s International Rostrum of Composers with the best composition title for Not I, which she wrote for soprano, instrumental ensemble and electronics.