Agata ZubelBorn 25 January 1978
Agata Zubel
1978-01-25
Agata Zubel Biography (Wikipedia)
Agata Zubel (born 1978 in Wrocław, Poland) is a Polish composer and singer.
Zubel is a graduate of Wrocław's Karol Szymanowski High School of Music (percussion and music theory) and the Karol Lipiński University of Music, where she studied composition with Jan Wichrowski. She is a member of the Youth Circle of the Polish Composers' Union and a recipient of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage scholarship. Currently she teaches at the Academy of Music in Wrocław (PhD). In 2013 she was honoured by the International Music Council’s International Rostrum of Composers with the best composition title for Not I, which she wrote for soprano, instrumental ensemble and electronics.
Agata Zubel Performances & Interviews
Agata Zubel Tracks
Im Treibhaus (Wesendonck-Lieder)
Richard Wagner
Im Treibhaus (Wesendonck-Lieder)
Im Treibhaus (Wesendonck-Lieder)
Ensemble
Last played on
Träume (Wesendonck-Lieder)
Richard Wagner
Träume (Wesendonck-Lieder)
Träume (Wesendonck-Lieder)
Ensemble
Last played on
Fireworks
Agata Zubel
Fireworks
Fireworks
Last played on
Silesian Triptych
Witold Lutoslawski
Silesian Triptych
Silesian Triptych
Ensemble
Last played on
Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (Rückert Lieder)
Gustav Mahler
Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (Rückert Lieder)
Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (Rückert Lieder)
Ensemble
Nun seh'ich wohl warum so dunkle Flammen (Kindertotenlieder)
Gustav Mahler
Nun seh'ich wohl warum so dunkle Flammen (Kindertotenlieder)
Nun seh'ich wohl warum so dunkle Flammen (Kindertotenlieder)
Ensemble
Liebst du um Schönheit (Rückert Lieder)
Gustav Mahler
Liebst du um Schönheit (Rückert Lieder)
Liebst du um Schönheit (Rückert Lieder)
Ensemble
Oft denk' ich, sie sind nur ausgegangen (Kindertotenlieder)
Gustav Mahler
Oft denk' ich, sie sind nur ausgegangen (Kindertotenlieder)
Oft denk' ich, sie sind nur ausgegangen (Kindertotenlieder)
Ensemble
