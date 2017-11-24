A Genuine FreakshowFormed 2005
A Genuine Freakshow
2005
A Genuine Freakshow Biography (Wikipedia)
A Genuine Freakshow (sometimes shortened to "AGF") were a baroque pop band originating from Reading in the United Kingdom. They were formed in 2005, settling on their current 7-piece permanent line-up in 2008. After several EP and single releases from 2007 to 2009 the band released their full-length debut album Oftentimes in November 2010 on their Peartree Records label.
A Genuine Freakshow Tracks
MIGration
Our Bodies
I Can Feel His Heartbeats
Claw
Claw & Grasp
Heartbeats
