Brian Michael Downey (born 27 January 1951) is an Irish drummer, best known as the drummer and a founding member of the rock band Thin Lizzy. Along with Phil Lynott, Downey was the only constant member of the hard rock group until their break-up in 1983. Downey also co-wrote several Thin Lizzy songs. Allmusic critic Eduardo Rivadavia has argued that Downey is "certainly one of the most underrated [rock drummers] of his generation".