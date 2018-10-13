Brian DowneyThin Lizzy drummer. Born 27 January 1951
Brian Downey
1951-01-27
Brian Downey Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Michael Downey (born 27 January 1951) is an Irish drummer, best known as the drummer and a founding member of the rock band Thin Lizzy. Along with Phil Lynott, Downey was the only constant member of the hard rock group until their break-up in 1983. Downey also co-wrote several Thin Lizzy songs. Allmusic critic Eduardo Rivadavia has argued that Downey is "certainly one of the most underrated [rock drummers] of his generation".
